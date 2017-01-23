Everything you need to know about Elon Musk's Tesla Powerwall 2

The Tesla Powerwall 2 has been unveiled. Here's what we know so far.

Tesla has finally unveiled the Powerwall 2, the second iteration of its home battery. Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the battery at an event last year, in collaboration with SolarCity – another Musk company – and he says it’s going to form part of an all-encompassing home energy storage solution.

Tesla’s new home battery looks a little different from its predecessor. This time around, the home battery is slightly more square and rectangular, and should fit into your existing home or garage decor slightly easier. Musk added that production for the Powerwall 2 would begin in a few weeks, with the first orders taking place in around December. At a Q&A after the event, Elon Musk said he expected to sell more Powerwall 2s than cars, and although that sounds like a tall order, he’s probably right.

Unlike Tesla cars which are focused on specific market, the Tesla Powerwall 2 should have more widespread appeal. In addition to richer households who will pair it with the company’s new solar tiles, the Powerwall 2 would also be beneficial in developing countries as an easier way to store solar energy.

What’s more, with the Gigafactory getting closer to production, it’s possible Tesla will now have the manufacturing clout to churn out a significant amount of Tesla Powerwall 2s.

What is the Tesla Powerwall 2?

As with the original Tesla Powerwall, the Tesla Powerwall 2 solves one of the biggest problems of sustainable energy: while solar panels are great for collecting energy during the day, they’re not so good at night – but that’s when we tend to use electricity the most. Home battery systems such as the Tesla Powerwall or the forthcoming Nissan xStorage solve the problem by storing excess energy produced during the day and making it available for use at night. While that’s the Tesla Powerwall 2’s main use, it can also be used as an emergency power source in the event of a powercut.

How does the Tesla Powerwall 2 work?

We expect the Tesla Powerwall 2 will work like most other house battery systems. That means it will use a high-capacity lithium-ion battery to store energy produced from solar panels. The Tesla Powerwall 2 will also use lithium-ion batteries, just like those used in everything from laptops to electric cars. Interestingly, Nissan is committed to using old, second-life or reconditioned batteries in its home batteries, while Tesla is focused on using new batteries for its Powerwall systems.

Tesla Powerwall 2: Price

The Powerwall 2 is going to be larger and more expensive than the original Powerwall, but it can store more energy as a result.

There’s still no Australian price for the Tesla Powerwall 2, or a release date, but because production of the new home battery should be significantly higher, we expect Tesla to make it even more accessible this time around.

What we do know, is that the Tesla Powerwall 2 costs $5,500 and gives you 14kWh of capacity, whereas the previous model came in two cheaper versions: a 10kWh model costing $3,500, and a smaller, 7kWh model with an asking price of $3,000.

To put that in layman’s terms, Musk said the new Powerwall can store enough electricity to power lights, plug sockets and a fridge in a four-bedroom house for a whole day

