Leica’s M10 is slimmer and snappier

Leica’s whole raison d’etre is high-end cameras with the beautiful looks of old. Think: chunky edges, leather finishes and metal bodies. And, whether you’ve got the pennies or not, there’s no shying away from those looks.

The new M10 follows all those rules, but is also the slimmest digital M-series shooter ever. Pairing power with pocketability, the M10 slides in with a body depth of less than 34mm, which puts it in reasonably compact territory - despite packing a full-frame 24MP CMOS sensor. Priced at $9700, though, it’s also a wee bit dearer than a compact.

The sensor is bespoke to the M10, and it’s penned to produce properly nice photographs - not least thanks to some clever construction, which does away with a low pass filter for sharper shots.

It’s got an ISO range that goes up to 50,000, too, which is arguably more than anyone should ever need. How noisy it’ll be remains to be seen, but it suggests the M10 will be no low-light layabout.

Leica's M series models are built with an eye on the brand’s heritage but it’s also about sticking some of the best imaging tech inside it. By pairing a Maestro II image processor with a 2GB buffer, for example, the M10 will be as quick as most cameras out there - to the tune of five frames per second at maximum RAW res.

There’s GPS for geo-tagging, and it'll do Wi-Fi picture transfers to your iPhone - including RAW files - for on-the-fly editing.

