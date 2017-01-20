Android pre-registration opens for Super Mario Run

Super Mario Run is finally coming to Android and you can pre-register for it over on the Google Play Store right now.

Yesterday, during a special Fire Emblem Nintendo Direct, the Japanese games company and Mario creators revealed that a Fire Emblem mobile title (Fire Emblem Heroes) would be landing on 2nd February. As the pre-registration for Fire Emblem Heroes went live this morning, so did a surprise listing for Super Mario Run – the game that every Android user has been waiting for since its announcement as an iOS exclusive in September of last year.

It's currently unkown just how much Android users will be expected to pay to play Super Mario Run – Android apps tend to be cheaper than their iOS counterparts. Chances are it'll still adhere to Nintendo's model of free to try, cash to unlock the rest as – like Final Fantasy XV publisher Square Enix – Nintendo sticks to its guns in regards to pricing.

For those who haven't been following the delights of Super Mario Run, it's pure Nintendo fun distilled down into your smartphone or tablet and well worth the cost of entry thanks to it's numerous levels, replayability and excellent asychronous multiplayer mode Toad Run.

As with all of it's pre-registration titles, Google hasn't announced the release date for Super Mario Runon Android just yet. However, Nintendo has revealed in a tweet that Super Mario Run will be landing on Android this March – presumably so it doesn't clash with the launch of Fire Emblem Heroeson 2 February and so it helps generate interest in Nintendo around the Switch launch.