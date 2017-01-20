Drag your guitar into the digital age with iRig Acoustic Stage and Pro I/O

iRig Acoustic Stage is a tiny plectrum-shaped mic you clip to an acoustic guitar’s sound hole. Its lead connects to a pre-amp the size of a deck of cards, which lets you fiddle with tones and volume. There’s USB audio out, for connecting to a computer or iOS device, and AUX in to blend your existing pick-up system with iRig Acoustic Stage.

This means you can capture acoustic guitar in a home studio, without the result sounding like you were recording in a biscuit tin. And you can play live, without sitting infuriatingly still in the ‘sweet spot’ of your microphone set-up. Instead, you can rock out. Well, a bit. You’re still playing acoustic guitar, after all.

For the saner electric guitarist out there, iRig’s also hurled the iRig Pro I/O into the ring. It’s the latest take on the popular iRig Pro, which has you plug a guitar into one end, and output audio to a Mac, PC, or mobile device.

It’s plug-and-play, has its own headphone port for iPhone 7-owning guitarists still furiously headbutting the wall about Apple going Lightning-port-only, includes a flashy LED to show it’s working, a gain dial to avoid you deafening yourself, offers 48V phantom power, and can even charge a device if you plug in a power supply.

iRig Pro I/O is all about flexibility. It works with guitars, but also microphones, keyboards, and anything else you can connect to its combination Neutrik XLR and 1/4-inch input jack.

The iRig Pro I/O is still listed as ‘coming soon’ on the IK Multimedia website. But you can grab an iRig Acoustic Stage right now for €99.99. Right, you'd best get practising.

