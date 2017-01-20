Anonymous threatens Donald Trump. Again

President-elect Donald Trump has made (another) enemy: the Anonymous hacking collective. In a series of tweets aimed at the incoming president, Anonymous vowed that Trump would “regret” the next four years.

This isn't the 80's any longer, information doesn't vanish, it is all out there. You are going to regret the next 4 years. @realDonaldTrump — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) January 16, 2017

The group then repeated unfounded allegations linking Trump to “Russian mobsters, child traffickers and money launderers.”

He may or may not end up regretting his run for president, but if he does, it's doubtful it'll be because of Anonymous. If you're getting a sense of deja vu at this point, it may be because this isn't the first time Donald Trump has been threatened by the secretive hacking group. Back in March, Anonymous posted a video declaring “total war” on the – sigh – reality TV star turned leader of the free world.

“Dear Donald Trump, we have been watching you for a long time and what we see is deeply disturbing. Your inconsistent and hateful campaign has not only shocked the United States of America, you have shocked the entire planet with your appalling actions and ideas,” a masked Anonymous member said in a YouTube video at the time (since deleted).

Back then, he still had the job of finishing off Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich in the primaries, and despite the threats, he saw them off easily, getting the official nomination at the Republican National Convention four months later.

Whatever happened to that total war? A recent Vice article claimed that good old fashioned political partisanship between members ensured that efforts never really got off the ground. “The U.S. election pitted friend against friend, mother against son,” a member of YourAnonNews said. “It did the same within Anonymous as many activists became caught up in the debate instead of remaining true and steady against the establishment.”

Maybe it'll be different this time, but angry Democrats (and indeed, angry Republicans) putting faith in Anonymous to ruin Donald Trump once and for all may want to take this latest series of tweets with a pinch of salt anyway. Back in 2011, Anonymous threatened to “destroy” Facebook for privacy reasons. Four years later, the site's annual revenue hit $17.9bn. As of January 2017, the world's largest social network is still alive and well.