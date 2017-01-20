Google buys Fabric - Twitter's developer platform

Friday 20 January 2017  | Comment Now
Google buys Fabric - Twitter's developer platform

Move sees popular mobile app tools including Crashlytics, Answers and Fastlane becoming part of Google's developer products division.

Back in September, it was reported that Salesforce, Disney and Google had shown interest in buying Twitter. Just a few weeks later, and both Google and the House of Mouse had backed off, and three months later, Twitter is without a buyer and slimming down. Vine – its six-second video tool – closed down just yesterday.

But it appears that Google's interest in Twitter didn't completely die on 7 October – they have announced the purchase of Fabric, Twitter's developer platform comprised of mobile tools such as Crashlytics, Answers and Fastlane.

Since launching back in 2014, Twitter says that over 580,000 developers have used the Fabric tools, powering apps on a whopping 2.5bn mobile devices around the world. The deal will see Fabric joining Google's developer products group alongside Google's own Firebase.

 

“When we met the team at Google we quickly realized that our missions are the same - helping mobile teams build better apps, understand their users, and grow their businesses,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Fabric and Firebase operate mobile platforms with unique strengths in the market today. We're excited to combine these platforms together to make the best mobile developer platform in the world for app teams. Fabric customers: there's no action you need to take in order to keep using these products.”

The current head of Fabric, Jeff Seibert will not be making the journey, with Rich Paret taking control when it becomes a fully-fledged Google product.

Francis Ma, Firebase's product manager wrote that “this is a great moment for the industry and a unique opportunity to bring the best of Firebase with the best of Fabric.”

“We're committed to making mobile app development seamless, so that developers can focus more of their time on building creative experiences.”

This article originally appeared at alphr.com

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  developer products  |  developer products division  |  fabric  |  firebase  |  google  |  google product  |  mobile developer  |  twitter
 
 

More in Misc Software (1 of 10 articles)

GoDaddy website hosting service revokes nearly 9000 SSL certificates

NEWS

GoDaddy website hosting service revokes nearly 9000 SSL certificates

More in Misc Software (2 of 10 articles)

Opera Neon provides a conceptual look at a potential future Opera web browser

NEWS

Opera Neon provides a conceptual look at a potential future Opera web browser

More in Misc Software (3 of 10 articles)

Foxit Reader 8.2 adds commenting and discussion features, Fast Web View support

NEWS

Foxit Reader 8.2 adds commenting and discussion features, Fast Web View support

More in Misc Software (4 of 10 articles)

Opera 44 Developer starts public testing, offers Touch Bar support alongside security improvements

NEWS

Opera 44 Developer starts public testing, offers Touch Bar support alongside security improvements

More in Misc Software (5 of 10 articles)

CloudShot 5.7 uploads screenshots to Google Drive, OneDrive, more

NEWS

CloudShot 5.7 uploads screenshots to Google Drive, OneDrive, more

More in Misc Software (6 of 10 articles)

Classic freeware HostsMan gets its yearly update

NEWS

Classic freeware HostsMan gets its yearly update

More in Misc Software (7 of 10 articles)

System Ninja 3.1.6 adds Duplicate File Finder

NEWS

System Ninja 3.1.6 adds Duplicate File Finder

More in Misc Software (8 of 10 articles)

NetWorx 6.0 no longer freeware

NEWS

NetWorx 6.0 no longer freeware

More in Misc Software (9 of 10 articles)

WhySoSlow 1.0 checks your PC for performance issues

NEWS

WhySoSlow 1.0 checks your PC for performance issues

More in Misc Software (10 of 10 articles)

Workplace is Facebook's answer to Slack

NEWS

Workplace is Facebook's answer to Slack

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 