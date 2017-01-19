Devs behind Mordheim: City of the Damned announce Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Necromunda has a storied history in the lore of Warhammer 40,000. It first appeared as the home of some of the Imperial Guard's toughest regiments in the time of the game's first edition, and was then renowned as a proving ground for possible Space Marine recruits, thanks to the vicious and internecine gang warfare that was rife through the hiveworld's lowest levels. Then those gang wars became the focus of a complete, standalone skirmish game, called - funnily enough - Necromunda.

That game was the basis for the Warhammer Fantasy version, called Mordheim, after a ruined city that was the scene of countless skirmishes of warbands hunting for loot. And, eventually - like many Games Workshop properties - Mordheim was turned into a digital property, by developer Rogue Factor.

This is all a long-winded way to come to the point - Rogue Factor's just announced a new game, Necromunda: Underhive Wars, based on the table-top game of the same name. And at this stage, we don't know much more than that - even the official site is just a landing page, with the only news being that the game will come to both PC and console.

That said, given that Mordheim was a pretty faithful reproduction of the table-top experience, we can expect the same from Necromunda. It'll be about competing gangs, each with a distinct flavour, fighting for scraps of technologies in the crumbling depths of a giant mega-city. It'll be turn-based, with the ability to upgrade and equip your gang after each battle. You'll have to manage skills, costs, and all kinds of things, and it'll be very grim with lots of skulls.

And hopefully it'll include the all-girl Escher gang because those crazy mohawked chicks ROCKED and I'm not at all biased because I used to play that gang back in the day not at all...