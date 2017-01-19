Antec and EK Water Blocks join forces for new Cube PC case

Antec's very find of its Cube PC case - it's already worked with Razer on a co-branded version of the chassis, and now the PSU and case-maker has teamed with liquid cooling experts EK Water Blocks for a case dedicated to keeping your components as cool and quiet as possible.

"This is the first time in the history of PC peripherals that a case manufacturer cooperated with a cooling company to offer enthusiasts the best of both worlds: an elegant, compact design paired with internal structures to install efficient cooling options", explains Jack Wu, General Manager Europe at Antec, said in a recent release. "Our double-branded PC chassis will demonstrate a whole new scenario on the market for computer peripherals. We are very proud of this collaboration with EK Water Blocks."

The Cube is a tiny 362 x 250 x 460mm, is made of 3mm aluminium and rolled steel, and boasts room for one 3.5in drive and two 2.5in drives. There are there expansion slots, space for four fan mounts, and of course room for a 240mm radiator.

Apart from that last point, and the EKWB branding, we're not sure just what sets this apart in terms of the "whoe new scenario" for water-cooling. Regardless, it remains a slick looking case.