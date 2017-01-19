Acronis True Image Next Generation brings anti-ransomware, blockchain-based features

Acronis has unveiled Acronis True Image Next Generation, a new premium subscription option for Acronis True Image 2017.

The product debuts Acronis Active Protection on the Windows edition. It’s a real-time behavioural monitoring system which looks for ransomware-like activity on your PC, detecting and blocking any attempted file encryption.

Next Generation prevents malicious changes to your Master Boot Record, helping to keep you safe from some ransomware and assorted other threats.

The antivirus-like technology continues with new self-defence abilities, blocking unauthorised attempts to close down Next Generation or corrupt its backups.

Acronis ASign is a new system which enables multiple parties to certify a document with a secure, blockchain-based digital certificate.

Acronis Notary is another highlight, using the same blockchain-based technology to certify the content of any file, and absolutely confirm that the file you have now is identical to the one you originally backed up.

Acronis True Image Next Generation also offers a massive 1TB of cloud storage space (the standard subscription gets you only 50GB), and comes with “Premium Support”.

This also comes at a premium price. A one-year Acronis True Image 2017 subscription is $39.99, but Acronis True Image Next Generation lifts this substantially with a launch price of $79.99, and even that is a special discount on the usual $99.99.

Free upgrades are also available to anyone who purchased a standard Acronis True Image 2017 subscription between August 22, 2016 and January 18 2017, and there are a range of options for upgrading to Acronis True Image 2017 from earlier editions. Check out the official Upgrade page for the small print.

Acronis True Image Next Generation is available for Windows 7 and later, and Mac.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk