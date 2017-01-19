Old fashioned DDoS attack planned to protest Trump's inauguration

Protesters are planning what looks like a crowdsource DDoS attack to protest the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump.

While hundreds of thousands are expected to march on Washington DC to protest the inauguration, those who can't make it have been invited to take part in a protest in cyberspace.

Juan Soberanis, a San Francisco bay area software engineer and founder of Protester.io, recently launched a page on the website to promote his idea.

The page reads, “If you can't make it to Washington, D.C. on inauguration day to protest Trump's presidency, you can still fight for the cause by helping to take down WhiteHouse.gov as a show of solidarity for the lives impacted by Trump's policy agenda. It's simple, by overloading the site with visitors we will be able to demonstrate the will of the American people.”

If users visit whitehouse.gov and then refresh the page as many times as possible, the protestors hope to crash the site as an act of political protest. For those well acquainted with this area, this ‘protest' may well soundlike an old-fashioned DDoS attack.

A favourite of hacktivists and script kiddies, a DDoS attack is one of the more reliable weapons in the hacker's arsenal. By getting millions of computers to visit a particular website at any one time a website can be overloaded by requests, forcing it to crash.