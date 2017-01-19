Julian Assange promises US extradition in light of Chelsea Manning clemency

Not many people imagined Barack Obama would use one of his last acts of office to commute the sentence of army whistleblower Chelsea Manning, but it has officially happened – with her planned release date in 2045 being brought forward to 17 May 2017.

One person who may have been slightly wrongfooted by the move is the chief beneficiary of Manning's leaks – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. WikiLeaks – which Manning leaked documents to in 2010 – has been campaigning for the release of Manning for some time, but recently the official Twitter account made a bold claim:

If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case https://t.co/MZU30SlfGK — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 12, 2017

This is quite the move, given there's plenty of political will in the US for Assange to be tried on espionage charges – not to mention that the only country with a public extradition ruling against him is Sweden, where he is wanted to face sexual assault allegations.

One man who seems more forgiving of Assange is president-elect Donald Trump, who has been using the WikiLeaks' founder's pronouncements against Russian hacking of the election as somewhat flimsy proof that he was not the candidate preferred by Vladimir Putin.

"@FoxNews: Julian Assange on U.S. media coverage: %u201CIt%u2019s very dishonest.%u201D #Hannity pic.twitter.com/ADcPRQifH9" More dishonest than anyone knows — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

Julian Assange said "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta" - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

That's quite a turnaround from a man who once called WikiLeaks “disgraceful” and called on “the death penalty or something”.

And while some have accused WikiLeaks of being pro-Trump in terms of the documents they leak, other Republicans are not so charitable. House speaker Paul Ryan recently called Assange “a “sycophant for Russia [who]…steals data and compromises national security”. Senator Lindsey Graham was even more blunt, warning the country not to be “duped” by an “accused rapist on the run”.

Indeed Trump himself has cooled his citing of Assange in light of hostility from his party.

The dishonest media likes saying that I am in Agreement with Julian Assange - wrong. I simply state what he states, it is for the people.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

Nonetheless, Assange is said to be standing by his original word, if another tweet in light of Manning's commuted sentence is to be believed:

Assange lawyer @themtchair on Assange-Manning extradition 'deal': "Everything that he has said he's standing by." — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 18, 2017

Plenty of space for wiggle room in that vague statement, and curious use of inverted commas around the word “deal”, but for now at least, it looks like Assange is seriously considering packing his bags at the Ecuadorian embassy.

