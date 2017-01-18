AMD releases new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive 17.1.1 drivers

AMD's latest driver release is out - AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive 17.1.1. While there's a host of fixes and improvements, there's also something new - DVR functionality!

On top of that there's support for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and fixes for game bugs such as Dishonored 2 crashes, black screen problems, and incorrect pop-up messages on Windows 7.

Of course, there are still some known issues, such as problems with some apps and Borderless Fullscreen mode on FreeSync monitors, and flickering in CS:Go and World of Warcraft.

You can learn more, and get the new drivers, here.