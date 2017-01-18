Apple prepping Kaby Lake refresh with possible price cuts

We’re still reeling over the new MacBook Pro’s incredible new price upgrade, but it looks like Apple is already preparing a new update to its flagship laptop. According to a report by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kup Apple is getting ready to release 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros, with Intel’s brand new Kaby Lake processors. As written by MacRumours, the report goes on to say that production fo both laptops will start in the early third waurter around July.

If you’re waiting for a price drop, it looks like you may be in luck. Kuo predicts the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro – the one without the TouchBar – should be discounted this year, partly to bring it in line with the 13-inch MacBook Air it’ll eventually replace.