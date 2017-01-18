Apple prepping Kaby Lake refresh with possible price cuts

by Curtis Moldrich  |  Wednesday 18 January 2017  | Comment Now
Apple prepping Kaby Lake refresh with possible price cuts

A new report suggests Apple is already planning to update its new laptop.

We’re still reeling over the new MacBook Pro’s incredible new price upgrade, but it looks like Apple is already preparing a new update to its flagship laptop. According to a report by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kup Apple is getting ready to release 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros, with Intel’s brand new Kaby Lake processors. As written by MacRumours, the report goes on to say that production fo both laptops will start in the early third waurter around July.

If you’re waiting for a price drop, it looks like you may be in luck. Kuo predicts the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro – the one without the TouchBar – should be discounted this year, partly to bring it in line with the 13-inch MacBook Air it’ll eventually replace.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  apple  |  kaby lake  |  macbook  |  macbook pro  |  price cuts
 
 

More in High End Laptops (1 of 10 articles)

MSI launches three new mobile workstations at CES

NEWS

MSI launches three new mobile workstations at CES

More in High End Laptops (2 of 10 articles)

First Impressions: Is the MacBook Pro&#8217;s Touch Bar worth the hype?

FEATURE

First Impressions: Is the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar worth the hype?

More in High End Laptops (3 of 10 articles)

Apple could launch cheaper new laptops next year

NEWS

Apple could launch cheaper new laptops next year

More in High End Laptops (4 of 10 articles)

Apple drops TWO iconic features from new laptop

NEWS

Apple drops TWO iconic features from new laptop

More in High End Laptops (5 of 10 articles)

Hands-on preview: MacBook Pro and its magical Touch Bar

FEATURE

Hands-on preview: MacBook Pro and its magical Touch Bar

More in High End Laptops (6 of 10 articles)

Apple MacBook Pro 2016: 8 things you need to know

NEWS

Apple MacBook Pro 2016: 8 things you need to know

More in High End Laptops (7 of 10 articles)

Review: HP ZBook Studio G3

REVIEW

Review: HP ZBook Studio G3

More in High End Laptops (8 of 10 articles)

Lenovo Yoga 910 brings 4K display to the flagship foldable

NEWS

Lenovo Yoga 910 brings 4K display to the flagship foldable

More in High End Laptops (9 of 10 articles)

HP Spectre 13 review: Ultra-thin and ultra-lovely

REVIEW

HP Spectre 13 review: Ultra-thin and ultra-lovely

More in High End Laptops (10 of 10 articles)

What we know about... the Apple MacBook Pro (2016)

FEATURE

What we know about... the Apple MacBook Pro (2016)

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD! 

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD!

Need to upgrade your storage and memory? New RAM and a roomy new solid state drive should do it!
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 