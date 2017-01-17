GoDaddy website hosting service revokes nearly 9000 SSL certificates

GoDaddy has revoked 8850 SSL certificates after the hosting service discovered a bug affecting domain validation.

The bug was born in July 2016, when according to a blogpost by GoDaddy, the company “GoDaddy inadvertently introduced the bug during a routine code change intended to improve our certificate issuance process”. The bug would cause the domain validation process to fail in certain cases. The problem affected over 6000 customers.

The problem was resolved as of 10 Jan and the certificates will now be reissued. Users have been instructed to initiate the new certificate process by going to the SSL panel in their accounts. Visitors to GoDaddy hosted websites may receive error messages from their browsers until the new certificates have been issued.

This is apparently the first time that GoDaddy have experienced such a problem and the company is “unaware of any customer websites being misused as a result of the software bug.”

SSL certificates are used to protect the transmission of private data between computers, often shown as a green padlock icon in the URL bar of many browsers.