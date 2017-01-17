Lunar mining firm Moon Express funds first trip to “eighth continent"

Moon Express, the US startup that last year announced plans to mine the moon’s natural resources, has fully funded its maiden mission.

The company has managed to raise $20 million in a Series B-1 funding round, which brings its total reserves up to more than $45 million. The rest of that has been made up from a mixture of private and venture funds, including investment from software company Autodesk.

Moon Express is also competing for Google’s Lunar Xprize, which will grant $20 million to the first private firm to land a rover on the moon, travel 500 metres and transmit HD video back to earth. That achievement looks within reach, seeing as the company has crossed the threshold to funding its first mission.

“We now have all the resources in place to shoot for the moon,” said Bob Richards, co-founder and CEO of Moon Express. “Our goal is to expand Earth’s social and economic sphere to the moon, our largely unexplored eighth continent, and enable a new era of low-cost lunar exploration and development for students, scientists, space agencies and commercial interests.”

Last year, Moon Express became the first private company to be granted permission to conduct a lunar mission. While its first mission will focus on successfully placing its MX-1E lunar lander on the moon’s surface (and firing thrusters to “hop” across the 500 metres needed to secure Google’s Lunar Xprize), the firm’s long-term goals encompass harvesting the moon’s resources.

“We know that there are trillions of dollars of precious resources on the moon, and we can now seek to unlock those resources with exponential technologies for the benefit of all of humanity, enabling entrepreneurs to do what only superpowers have done before," Moon Express co-founder Naveen Jain said in a statement.

Moon Express plans for its lander to ride on a rocket developed by aeronautics startup Rocket Lab, which has yet to launch one of its experimental Electron rockets. The first launch is scheduled for the end of January and, if it is successful, this will pave the way for Moon Express to make its journey before the end of 2017. After that, the firm has said it will concentrate on sending more probes with an eye to gathering samples that can be brought back to Earth.

Let's just hope that lunar mining doesn't lead to this...