by David Hollingworth  |  Tuesday 17 January 2017  | Comment Now
This inflatable Xbox One controller could save your life!

It won't help your kill/death ratio in Modern Warfare, but it does float.

Last year it was the improbably Xbox Onesie that Xbox Australia inflicted on the world, and now - in the middle of a truly stinking how day in Sydney - the same evil creative minds have given us the Limited Edition Inflatable Xbox One S Controller.

Sure, it may not roll off the tongue in quite the same way as the Onesie, but it sure is seasonally appropriate. It's an accurate though large reproduction of the controller, including its two thumbsticks. And it even has two drinks holders, for some responsible Summer beverage intake.

There are limited numbers, and you can get one - if you're that kind of fan - from the Microsoft Store Facebook page, with limited retail distribution to follow.

