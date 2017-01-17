This remote control kettle is worth pouring over

by Fraser Macdonald  |  Tuesday 17 January 2017  | Comment Now
Doesn’t this just look as if it’s going to produce the most wonderfully uniform and effortless cup of tea? Water comes out of a normal plastic-fantastic kettle like a horde of Black Friday shoppers aimed at the last 32in TV. Ugly. The Stagg kettle, though, looks like it’ll release the hot stuff like a squadron of Shaolin freerunners. You could probably hold it way, way above your receptacle…

And the more expensive version of the currently-Kickstartering Stagg kettle has a Bluetooth-connected app, with which you can remotely set the temperature of your boil and kick it off. You know, for that fancy tea/coffee/Pot-o-Noodles that demands a specific water temperature. What’s more, whether you have the Bluetooth Stagg EKG+ (from US$149) or the manual EKG (from US$109), there’s an option to ‘hold’ the desired temperature for up to 30 minutes. Like a pro.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

