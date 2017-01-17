This remote control kettle is worth pouring over

Doesn’t this just look as if it’s going to produce the most wonderfully uniform and effortless cup of tea? Water comes out of a normal plastic-fantastic kettle like a horde of Black Friday shoppers aimed at the last 32in TV. Ugly. The Stagg kettle, though, looks like it’ll release the hot stuff like a squadron of Shaolin freerunners. You could probably hold it way, way above your receptacle…

And the more expensive version of the currently-Kickstartering Stagg kettle has a Bluetooth-connected app, with which you can remotely set the temperature of your boil and kick it off. You know, for that fancy tea/coffee/Pot-o-Noodles that demands a specific water temperature. What’s more, whether you have the Bluetooth Stagg EKG+ (from US$149) or the manual EKG (from US$109), there’s an option to ‘hold’ the desired temperature for up to 30 minutes. Like a pro.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv