DiRT Rally coming to a PSVR near you

DiRT Rally has been out on PS4 for a while, and it's a pretty popular racer on the console. But not it's taking racing one step further, with an upcoming update that will make the game compatible with the PSVR virtual reality headset.

Sadly, the compatibility will cost you, though it is only $19.95.

This update DLC will allow you to virtually drive every car, on every track, in every mode. It also adds Co-op Driver Mode to the game, which lets a second player hop in your virtual passenger seat to yell at you about when to turn.

“The PlayStation®VR upgrade allows you to get closer than ever to the experience of being a real life rally driver," Paul Coleman, Chief Games Designer, DiRT Rally, said in a recent announcement. "The addition of the co-driver mode also allows you to work together with a friend to get through the stage and adds an even deeper level of realism and immersion to the rally stages.”