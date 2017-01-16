Huawei Mate 9 available in Australia next month

by David Hollingworth  |  Monday 16 January 2017  | Comment Now
Huawei Mate 9 available in Australia next month

Your new old mate will be available to buy on February 9.

Huawei's latest Mate phone, the Mate 9, will be hitting Australian retailers on the 9th of February.

The Huawei Mate 9 will be available for $999 locally, and available through retail partners, Optus, Vodafone, JB Hi-Fi, and Harvey Norman.

“In developing the HUAWEI Mate 9, we started with a simple question – how can we improve every element of the smartphone experience?” said Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group, in today's release. “We know that for today’s business users, a fast and functional smartphone is just the beginning. Consumers also want a gorgeous design and intuitive features, so we created new devices at the forefront of hardware and software innovation. The result is a device that is breathtakingly new, inside and out.” 

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.

See more about:  australia  |  huawei mate 9  |  pricing  |  retail
 
 

More in High-End Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

Review: Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

REVIEW

Review: Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

More in High-End Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

Hall of Fame: the Apple iPhone turns 10

FEATURE

Hall of Fame: the Apple iPhone turns 10

More in High-End Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

Samsung aims to ship 60 million units of Galaxy S8, according to report

NEWS

Samsung aims to ship 60 million units of Galaxy S8, according to report

More in High-End Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

Leaked images show S8 with no home button

NEWS

Leaked images show S8 with no home button

More in High-End Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

LG abandons the modular smartphone after just one model

NEWS

LG abandons the modular smartphone after just one model

More in High-End Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

New Blackberry smartphones could be on the way thanks to TCL deal

NEWS

New Blackberry smartphones could be on the way thanks to TCL deal

More in High-End Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

Which 2017 smartphones will ditch the headphone jack for good?

FEATURE

Which 2017 smartphones will ditch the headphone jack for good?

More in High-End Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

Your Samsung Note 7 will be almost completely useless on December 15th

NEWS

Your Samsung Note 7 will be almost completely useless on December 15th

More in High-End Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

New Nokia phone? We have some VERY interesting news

NEWS

New Nokia phone? We have some VERY interesting news

More in High-End Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

Head-to-Head: OnePlus 3T vs OnePlus 3 - Should you upgrade?

FEATURE

Head-to-Head: OnePlus 3T vs OnePlus 3 - Should you upgrade?

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD! 

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD!

Need to upgrade your storage and memory? New RAM and a roomy new solid state drive should do it!
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 