Huawei Mate 9 available in Australia next month

Huawei's latest Mate phone, the Mate 9, will be hitting Australian retailers on the 9th of February.

The Huawei Mate 9 will be available for $999 locally, and available through retail partners, Optus, Vodafone, JB Hi-Fi, and Harvey Norman.

“In developing the HUAWEI Mate 9, we started with a simple question – how can we improve every element of the smartphone experience?” said Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group, in today's release. “We know that for today’s business users, a fast and functional smartphone is just the beginning. Consumers also want a gorgeous design and intuitive features, so we created new devices at the forefront of hardware and software innovation. The result is a device that is breathtakingly new, inside and out.”