Expect trouble as Shadow Brokers retire, give away hacking tools

by Rene Millman  |  Monday 16 January 2017  | Comment Now
TheShadowBrokers hackers are retiring but before they go, they are leaving behind a huge collection of Windows vulnerabilities - expect an uptick in opportunistic hacking.

Hacking outfit Shadow Brokers has abandoned the auction of hacking tools stolen from the US NSA in favour of giving the tools away to anyone.

The hacking group came to prominence after leaking advanced NSA hacking tools. It said it was “going dark” but not before handing out Windows hacking tools to the public free of charge, a move which is likely to enrage the US intelligence community.

In a blog post, the hacking group said that continuing was “much risk and bullshit, not many bitcoins”.

“TheShadowBrokers is deleting accounts and moving on so don't be trying communications. Despite theories, it always being about bitcoins for TheShadowBrokers. Free dumps and bullshit political talk was being for marketing attention. There being no bitcoins in free dumps and giveaways,” it added.

But the group is still looking to sell another tranche of tools for 750 Bitcoins. The Shadow Brokers said it was “trying crowdfunding”, but “peoples is no liking”.

“Now TheShadowBrokers is trying direct sales. Be checking out ListOfWarez. If you like, you email TheShadowBrokers with name of Warez you want make purchase." 

There is also a price list in bitcoins for hackers to peruse. Luckily for organisations, many of the tools can be detected by a number of anti-virus tools.

In a blog post, Andra Zaharia, security evangelist at Heimdal Security, said that while this sale could follow the path of the previous auction attempt by The Shadow Brokers, “It could also mean that cyber criminals have a new set of tools they can use to launch attacks from new and unexpected angles.”

