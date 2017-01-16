Nintendo Switches it up with fan event in Tokyo

Thousands of otaku, a sizeable gaijin contingent, and young families with kids flocked to Tokyo Big Sight on 14 and 15 January. Frequently used for gaming and tech conferences, this exhibition centre is an intimidating and impressive building, large enough to showcase Nintendo's ambition for the Switch. The games on display indicate that the Kyoto-based gaming giant has come a long way in their development of motion controls, which are smaller and more accurate.

With Zelda: Breath of the Wild serving as the Switch's launch title (and first killer app), it was unsurprisingly the game pushed the most, with fans treated to a hype video, life-sized Link statue and a 20-minute demo for those lucky enough to get tickets.

Nintendo has announced an updated version of Mario Kart 8 for the platform. Playable at the event, this will feature extra characters, including the Splatoon squids and characters from Animal Crossing. More importantly, it will also feature eight-player multiplayer modes and improvements to Battle mode. It will be released on 28 April.

Nintendo also heavily pushed its new first-party IP, a multiplayer fighting game called ARMS. ARMS sees players wailing on each other from distances with long springy robot arms. The arms can be powered up with different load out options, ranging from boxing gloves to missiles. Players punch, grapple, string together combos and use power-ups to wear down their competition. Big Sound attendees were treated to a half hour preview, including the game's tutorial. While at first reminded of the Wii Sports boxing game, Hyper was impressed to find that ARMS is vastly more complex. With its frenetic gameplay and load out options, the title demonstrates Nintendo's fulfilment of earlier ideas that revolved around the use of motion controls. It will be one to watch when it comes out later this year.

During the event, Hyper also had the opportunity to go one on one with Ultra Street Fighter 2. Subtitled 'The Final Challengers', this is an update of the remastered SF2 released on the XBox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2008. While there have certainly been no shortage of SF2 updates to be had, Ultra has some new features that may entice fans back for another round. It will feature two new characters, Violent Ken and Evil Ryu, and new game modes such as two-on-one fighting. The game looks sharper than ever and was responsive on the Pro Controller. The table top version of the game appeared to draw a positive response from the Tokyo crowd, with long lines. Whether this will be reflected by the game's popularity at launch time remains to be seen. Capcom were yet to announce Ultra Street Fighter 2's release date at the time of writing.

The Nintendo Switch will be released worldwide on 3 March 2017. It will cost $469.95 AUD. It will be the first Nintendo console to be free from region locking.