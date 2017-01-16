The newest GTX 1080 Ti rumour points at a March release

This time... for... sure? Well, probably not, but news is news, and the GTX 1080 Ti is one serious piece of hardware.

Okay, so it's pretty obvious that the rumours of a CES 2017 or even post-CES release of Nvidia's long-awaited GTX 108o Ti card. We heard more than a few rumours at the recent Las Vegas show to suggest it wasn't far away, but they've come to nought.

Now another rumour has surfaced, pointing at a release at the next big PAX show, PAX East, in early March.

Now, take this with a grain of salt. The article was written on the 5th of January, so is only coming to light now, and this via another news site that admits its own lack of faith in the news. 

Still, it does kind of make sense that we'll see the 1080 Ti in the first quarter of this year. That's the timing for AMD's next chip releases, and Nvidia does like keeping hardware up its sleeve to try and take the wind out of AMD's sails.

