The must-have Nintendo Switch launch titles

The Nintendo Switch is finally here! Well, not quite… you'll still have to wait until 3 March until you can get your hands on one – although you can pre-order one from EB Games already. Regardless of that little fact, we now know the complete launch game lineup for Switch when it lands in March and picking your way through Nintendo's shiny new games catalogue won't be easy.

During the Nintendo Switch Nintendo Direct reveal event, the Japanese games manufacturer revealed that only two titles will arrive on launch with Switch. Hopefully we'll see more third-party titles arrive in time for 3 March but Nintendo die-hards won't be too dismayed about the scant lineup as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is not finally set to come to Nintendo Switch for launch.

Ahead of our hands-on time with the Nintendo Switch a little later today, here's every game coming to Nintendo Switch. We'll update this list with our pick of the best titles straight after we've given the lineup a going over and can give you an informed opinion of how you should be spending your money.

For now though, here's everything we know is currently coming to Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

1-2 Switch

Snipperclips – Cut it Out, together!

Releasing in March, although potentially not a 3 March launch title, this eShop exclusive is a multiplayer puzzle game with a difference. According to Nintendo, players "use their imagination to solve basic and advanced puzzles by cutting paper characters into new shapes."

Super Mario Odyssey





Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Splatoon 2

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

ARMS

Super Bomberman R

Fire Emblem Warriors

Puyo Puyo Tetris

Sonic Mania

Skyrim

Having initially seen Skyrim in the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer last year, Bethesda quickly denied that it had announced anything regarding Switch support. Thankfully, Bethesda head Todd Howard confirmed on-stage (via video recording) that Skyrim is coming to Switch. We have no idea how it will look, when it'll launch nor how well it runs, but it's progress all the same.

FIFA

EA came to the stage to show its support for the Nintendo Switch, going back on its Wii U abandonment last generation. So far we only know that A FIFA game is on the way – one that's “custom built for Nintendo Switch”. While it's likely to just be FIFA 2018, it could well be a very different experience to that on PS4 and Xbox One.

A new No More Heroes

Grasshopper Manufacture founder and head Goichi Suda came to the stage to announce that he's hard at work on a new No More Heroes game. It's in such early development stages that Suda doesn't even have a name to share with us yet, and he talks as if he's looking forward to using the Switch before he understands how best to develop for it.

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

Capcom is bringing retro back by releasing a revamped version of Street Fighter II, this time including Evil Ryu and Violent Ken as characters. Not excited by that prospect, it's probably not aimed at you.

Ubisoft games: Rayman Legends Definitive, Steep, Just Dance 2017

Ubisoft said it was supporting the Nintendo Switch but during the showcase we didn't actually see any solid gameplay footage beyond a few snippets. It's unclear exactly when these games will release, nor quite what makes Rayman Legends Definitive any better than its last-gen iteration, but we welcome Ubisoft Switch games with open arms.

A new Shin-Megami Tensei Game

One for the JRPG lovers, this new SMT game is powered by Unreal Engine 4 and seems to be in the earlier stages of development too. Presumably more information will come in due course, let's just hope it comes west faster than JRPGs tend to.