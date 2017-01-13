CES 2017: Our pick of the best products

If you want to see the most amazing and innovative products in the world, there's no better place than CES. And this year was no exception, with thousands of pieces of new technology making their debut in Las Vegas.

After approximately 50,000 steps over the course of four days, we have picked out the best of the best on show at . From brilliant laptops to amazing automotive technology this is our choice of the products which wowed CES, and which we think will be some of the finest things to buy this year.

Best of show: Amazon Alexa

Having made its debut on the Amazon Echo, Alexa was everywhere at CES. Whether you were looking at a simple wall-mounted speaker or a multi-thousand dollar television Alexa was likely to be built in. How useful Alexa will be when it's part of your car we're not sure, but clearly Amazon's approach of making Alexa open and getting into as many devices as possible is working.

Best laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

The fifth generation of the X1 Carbon ThinkPad takes the reliable, bullet-proof feeling design of its predecessors and adds a smaller bezel which brings the laptop closer to a 13in design's size despite having a 14in screen. And, at 1.12kg, it manages to include a battery which lasts a long, long time – like 15 hours or more. This is a beautiful, well-crafted machine which will run all day. What more can you want?

Best computer peripheral: HP OMEN X35 Curved Display

Curved displays aren't new, but HP's OMEN X35 Curved certainly represents a new benchmark for monitors for gamers or anyone who wants incredible performance from their display. It's also one of the first monitors to adopt Nvidia's G-Sync technology, designed to reduce tearing when a lot of things are happening on screen. In a category which some might claim lacks innovation, HP has managed to create a product which everyone will lust after.

Best VR/AR product: Intel Project Alloy

High-quality augmented reality is computationally tough, which is why Intel's Project Alloy is so impressive. Not only does it give you what Intel calls a “mixed reality” experience, capable of replacing real world objects with digital ones that you move around it does so with a completely self-contained headset. What's more, when we had a chance to test it out, we found it comfortable to wear. It's not ready for production yet - battery life is definitely an issue - but it's a glimpse of a really amazing future.

Best tablet: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

The XPS 13 was pretty-much everyone's favourite laptop of last year, thanks to its combination of excellent design, long battery life, and a beautiful edge-to-edge screen. Now Dell has created a version of it that's a tablet too, one which makes the case for having a separate laptop and tablet harder to make. It's thin, light and well-balanced enough to make a great tablet, while also being a sleek, well-designed laptop. What more could you want?

Best fitness tech: Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F20

Last year's Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 (snappy name, eh?) was an impressive first attempt at the smartwatch, but the new F20 version fixes the obvious omissions (GPS) and adds some great fitness features (downloadable maps, a more rugged design) to create a great fitness-focused smartwatch for the outdoor life. And if your hike is really long, you can switch the screen to monochrome mode and get a month's battery life out of it - enough to take you up Mount Everest and down again.

Best automotive tech brand: BMW

It's getting to the point where CES is becoming an important automotive show in its own right, with most of the major manufacturers there. This year's stand-out car maker was BMW, which demonstrated its HoloActive Touch interface system. This combines a gesture control system with touchscreens and tech similar to that of head-up displays to create a whole new interior layout. It's all very “Minority Report” - but you're going to be able to buy it before too long.