For Honor closed beta coming to PC & consoles this month

by David Hollingworth  |  Friday 13 January 2017  | Comment Now
For Honor closed beta coming to PC & consoles this month

At last, the eternal question will be answered - just who is more kick arse in a fight? A viking, a samurai, or a knight?

If you want to get your hack-and-slash on, you'll want to sign up for the upcoming For Honor closed beta. 

For Honor is Ubisoft's upcoming game that pits medieval knights, dark age vikings, and katana-wielding samurai against each other in an ahistorical grudge match of the ages. The closed beta will take place between January 26 and 29, and you can sign up for it here.

At the same time, the War of the Factions will kick off, with rewards for winning players that will transfer over to the full game when it releases on February 14.

And the beta is for PC and next-gen consoles, so everyone can get in on the action.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Hyper Magazine. All rights reserved.

See more about:  closed beta  |  for honor  |  ubisoft
 
 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD! 

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD!

Need to upgrade your storage and memory? New RAM and a roomy new solid state drive should do it!
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 