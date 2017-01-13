For Honor closed beta coming to PC & consoles this month

If you want to get your hack-and-slash on, you'll want to sign up for the upcoming For Honor closed beta.

For Honor is Ubisoft's upcoming game that pits medieval knights, dark age vikings, and katana-wielding samurai against each other in an ahistorical grudge match of the ages. The closed beta will take place between January 26 and 29, and you can sign up for it here.

At the same time, the War of the Factions will kick off, with rewards for winning players that will transfer over to the full game when it releases on February 14.

And the beta is for PC and next-gen consoles, so everyone can get in on the action.