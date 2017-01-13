Opera Neon provides a conceptual look at a potential future Opera web browser

by Nick Peers  |  Friday 13 January 2017  | Comment Now
Opera Neon provides a conceptual look at a potential future Opera web browser

Opera Software has released Opera Neon, the company’s first ever “concept browser”.

Opera Neon has been designed from the ground up to focus on web content and provide a different way of browsing and consuming the web.

Despite the fact it’s a concept browser, Opera Neon is based on the existing Opera desktop engine, and so is a fully functional browser in its own right.

2016 saw Opera step up its game, introducing a raft of new features including native ad-blocker, built-in free VPN, battery saver, personal newsreader and video pop-up (this latter feature is present in Opera Neon too).

Fire up the browser, and you’re immediately presented with a streamlined start page, using your desktop background as its backdrop and providing both a series of shortcut icons and an omnibox supporting both direct web links and multiple search engines.

After typing your link or search terms a window-within-a-window pops up with the page’s contents displayed – you’ll also see an icon appear on the right representing that page’s tab. You can minimise to return to the start page to open more tabs.

Tabs aren’t static, but managed to ensure more frequently used tabs rise to the top of the list. Drag a tab on to the Start page to pin the website to it for easier access going forward.

Opera Neon also supports a split-screen view, allowing you to view two pages side-by-side by dragging a second tab on to the omnibar of an already open window – after a short pause, you’ll be prompted to place it to the left or right of that window.

The feature isn’t particularly innovative – rival browser Vivaldi, launched by Opera co-founder Jon S von Tetzhner, already offers a superior means of grouping and displaying multiple pages together, but perhaps this is an example of how Vivaldi’s emergence has played a role in pushing Opera in raising its game.

Opera Neon also provides a sidebar on the left that provides one-click shortcuts to a video player, image gallery, snapshot tool, and download manager. The video player pops out and allows you to watch video from a resizable always-on-top window while consuming content from other pages.

The browser is not designed to replace Opera, although it’s surprisingly polished and could easily be as a primary browser thanks to support for bookmarks, developer tools and other core features. Instead, expect to see some of its functionality transition across to Opera’s desktop line throughout 2017.

Opera Neon is available now as a free download for Windows and Mac.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk

Related Articles

Source: Copyright Software Crew

See more about:  alpha  |  browser  |  opera  |  opera developer  |  opera neon  |  prerelease
 
 

More in Misc Software (1 of 10 articles)

Opera Neon provides a conceptual look at a potential future Opera web browser

NEWS

Opera Neon provides a conceptual look at a potential future Opera web browser

More in Misc Software (2 of 10 articles)

Foxit Reader 8.2 adds commenting and discussion features, Fast Web View support

NEWS

Foxit Reader 8.2 adds commenting and discussion features, Fast Web View support

More in Misc Software (3 of 10 articles)

Opera 44 Developer starts public testing, offers Touch Bar support alongside security improvements

NEWS

Opera 44 Developer starts public testing, offers Touch Bar support alongside security improvements

More in Misc Software (4 of 10 articles)

CloudShot 5.7 uploads screenshots to Google Drive, OneDrive, more

NEWS

CloudShot 5.7 uploads screenshots to Google Drive, OneDrive, more

More in Misc Software (5 of 10 articles)

Classic freeware HostsMan gets its yearly update

NEWS

Classic freeware HostsMan gets its yearly update

More in Misc Software (6 of 10 articles)

System Ninja 3.1.6 adds Duplicate File Finder

NEWS

System Ninja 3.1.6 adds Duplicate File Finder

More in Misc Software (7 of 10 articles)

NetWorx 6.0 no longer freeware

NEWS

NetWorx 6.0 no longer freeware

More in Misc Software (8 of 10 articles)

WhySoSlow 1.0 checks your PC for performance issues

NEWS

WhySoSlow 1.0 checks your PC for performance issues

More in Misc Software (9 of 10 articles)

Workplace is Facebook's answer to Slack

NEWS

Workplace is Facebook's answer to Slack

More in Misc Software (10 of 10 articles)

Over 400,000 phishing sites have been detected each month in 2016

NEWS

Over 400,000 phishing sites have been detected each month in 2016

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD! 

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD!

Need to upgrade your storage and memory? New RAM and a roomy new solid state drive should do it!
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 