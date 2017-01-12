Sony to release all-white standard PS4 later this month

Tired of that plain old 'Jet Black' PS4 sitting under your TV? Or are you still waiting to get on the PS4 bandwagon, but were waiting for the right colour?

The new 'Glacier White' PlayStation 4 is your saviour.

This is not for the PS4 Pro, though - it's only for the standard, slim PS4. And while countries like Japan get a 500GB and 1TB version, here in Australia we're only getting the 500TB version. Which will be available on January 25 (we at least get it earlier than Japan, so there's that), retailing for $439.95.