by David Hollingworth  |  Thursday 12 January 2017  | Comment Now
Asus announces ROG GR8 II VR-ready PC

Just because it's small, doesn't mean it ain't powerful.

Outwardly, not a lot has changed with Asus' new ROG GR8 II mini gaming PC. It still boasts a tiny 4-litre chassis, and can stand either up on end or flat on your desk. But under the itty-bitty hood... that's another proposition altogether.

The GR8 II now boasts a 7th Gen Core i7 processor, and a custom-designed GTX 1060 graphics card, as well as an impressive 32GB of RAM, making it a supremely powerful for its size. Two HDMI ports make it an ideal VR platform, and its size makes it a great LAN box. Copper heat pipes and a dual-fan cooling system keep everything from overheating, and at idle the box only draws 30w of power, and emits a mere 23dB while idle.


Asus' Aura Sync technology lets the GR8 II synchronise its own lighting with other ROG peripherals, such as keyboard and mice, for an impressive lighting display. Sound is via SupremeFX audio and Sonic Radar III audio engine, while Sonic Studio III lets you prioritise sound for better streaming.

Here's the full specs:

 

ASUS ROG GR8 II

Processor

7th Generation Intel® Core i7-7700 65W desktop processors

Operating system

Prebuilt: Windows 10 64bit Home

Compatible: Windows 10 Pro / Windows 10 Home

Graphics card

Custom NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 Graphics (VR Ready)

Audio

ROG SupremeFX Professional Gaming Audio

Memory

Prebuilt: 16GB (8GB DDR4 2133 x2)

Expansion: Total 2x SO-DIMM, support up to 32GB

Storage

Prebuilt: 256GB M.2 2280 SSD

Expansion: Total 1x M.2 + 1x2.5” SATA bay

Wireless

Intel®  802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band AC1200 Wi-Fi

Bluetooth®  4.2

LAN

Intel® Gigabit Ethernet Powered by ROG GameFirst IV

Connectivity

Front:

1 x headphone jack

1 x microphone jack

2 x USB 3.0 ports (one with USB Charger)

 

Rear:

1 x line out

1 x S/PDIF optical out

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4 with G-SYNC support

2 x USB 3.0

1 x USB 3.1 Type C

1 x USB 3.1 Type A

1 x RJ45 LAN

1 x 19V DC-in

1 x Kensington lock

Power supply

DC 19.5V, 11.8A, 230W power adapter

Size

88 x 299 x 281.3mm

Weight

4kg

The Republic of Gamers GR8 II is available later this month, and will retail for about $2399.

