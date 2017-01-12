Asus announces ROG GR8 II VR-ready PC

Outwardly, not a lot has changed with Asus' new ROG GR8 II mini gaming PC. It still boasts a tiny 4-litre chassis, and can stand either up on end or flat on your desk. But under the itty-bitty hood... that's another proposition altogether.

The GR8 II now boasts a 7th Gen Core i7 processor, and a custom-designed GTX 1060 graphics card, as well as an impressive 32GB of RAM, making it a supremely powerful for its size. Two HDMI ports make it an ideal VR platform, and its size makes it a great LAN box. Copper heat pipes and a dual-fan cooling system keep everything from overheating, and at idle the box only draws 30w of power, and emits a mere 23dB while idle.



Asus' Aura Sync technology lets the GR8 II synchronise its own lighting with other ROG peripherals, such as keyboard and mice, for an impressive lighting display. Sound is via SupremeFX audio and Sonic Radar III audio engine, while Sonic Studio III lets you prioritise sound for better streaming.

Here's the full specs:

ASUS ROG GR8 II Processor 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-7700 65W desktop processors Operating system Prebuilt: Windows 10 64bit Home Compatible: Windows 10 Pro / Windows 10 Home Graphics card Custom NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 Graphics (VR Ready) Audio ROG SupremeFX Professional Gaming Audio Memory Prebuilt: 16GB (8GB DDR4 2133 x2) Expansion: Total 2x SO-DIMM, support up to 32GB Storage Prebuilt: 256GB M.2 2280 SSD Expansion: Total 1x M.2 + 1x2.5” SATA bay Wireless Intel® 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band AC1200 Wi-Fi Bluetooth® 4.2 LAN Intel® Gigabit Ethernet Powered by ROG GameFirst IV Connectivity Front: 1 x headphone jack 1 x microphone jack 2 x USB 3.0 ports (one with USB Charger) Rear: 1 x line out 1 x S/PDIF optical out 2 x HDMI 2.0 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 with G-SYNC support 2 x USB 3.0 1 x USB 3.1 Type C 1 x USB 3.1 Type A 1 x RJ45 LAN 1 x 19V DC-in 1 x Kensington lock Power supply DC 19.5V, 11.8A, 230W power adapter Size 88 x 299 x 281.3mm Weight 4kg