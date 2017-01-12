Hyper PixelCast 73

by Tim Henderson  |  Thursday 12 January 2017  | Comment Now
Welcome to the first PixelCast of 2017. The sun has risen, birds are occasionally chirping and we are, at least for the moment, still very much alive.

Tim's back in charge, joined by a pair of Jameses, and since it got missed at the end of last year, the crew is discussiong their personal picks for game of the year. If ever there was proof that 2016 was a good year for games if nothing else, everybody present had completely different picks.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.
____________________________________________________
You can download the podcast directly (.mp3 file) through the player below, but please also subscribe to the Cast on iTunes! That way, you will automatically download new episodes as soon as they’re live on the site. Alternatively, hit up the RSS feed.

Right click, save as

Games: Hitman, The Last Guardian, Batman: The Telltale Series
Music: Tropical Relaxation Method (by Kevin Penkin)
Theme Music: Trico Flies (by Mathieu Stempell Dma-Sc)
One of these days Tim will say Swinbanks correctly. It's. Not. That. Hard.

Source: Copyright © Hyper Magazine. All rights reserved.

See more about:  hitman the last guardian telltale goty
 
 

