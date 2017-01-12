Hyper PixelCast 73

Tim's back in charge, joined by a pair of Jameses, and since it got missed at the end of last year, the crew is discussiong their personal picks for game of the year. If ever there was proof that 2016 was a good year for games if nothing else, everybody present had completely different picks.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.

Games: Hitman, The Last Guardian, Batman: The Telltale Series

Music: Tropical Relaxation Method (by Kevin Penkin)

Theme Music: Trico Flies (by Mathieu Stempell Dma-Sc)

One of these days Tim will say Swinbanks correctly. It's. Not. That. Hard.