Nvidia's just announced a hotfix for its GeForce driver version 376.60 release. Some users were reporting bugs in Battlefield 1, and this hot fix is aimed at fixing those issues.

Here's what's been addressed:

Battlefield 1 crash on some Kepler based GPUs

Dark puddles in Battlefield 1

Random black screen in DOTA 2

Dark puddles... if that's the worst thing anyone faced in WW1, then they were pretty damn lucky. You can get the drivers here.