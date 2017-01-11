WikiLeaks mulls database of verified Twitter users

The WikiLeaks Task Force sparked alarm last week when it tweeted it was mulling building a digital database of verified Twitter users using personal information that included data on their jobs and families.

"We are thinking of making an online database with all 'verified' twitter accounts & their family/job/financial/housing relationships," the task force said on Friday in one of a flurry of tweets, since removed, according to Forbes.

The group said it wouldn't publish home addresses, but instead was seeking to share information on the relationships between users.

“Posting another person's private and confidential information is a violation of the Twitter Rules," Forbes quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying in an email.

The tweets came on the heels of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who routinely leaked emails pilfered from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and other organisations affiliated with the Democratic party, criticised the Obama administration and the CIA for leaking findings from a CIA report on Russian interference in the US presidential election to NBC News before President-elect Donald Trump was briefed. "The Obama admin/CIA is illegally funneling TOP SECRET//COMINT information to NBC for political reasons before PEOTUS even gets to read it," he tweeted.