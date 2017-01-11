Farewell Yahoo - board members depart as last bits of company rebrand as Altaba Inc

Do you Yahoo? Not anymore you don't. Despite a couple of embarrassing hacking-related setbacks, the company's $4.83bn sale to Verizon still looks set to go ahead in some form or other.

As part of the sale, some bits of the company will be maintained: 15% of Alibaba and a 35.5% stake in Yahoo Japan, but they won't be called Yahoo anymore. The remaining company will now be known as Altaba Inc.

The news comes in the form of an SEC filing, which explains the structure of the new company. Of the current board, just five board members will stay on: Tor Braham, Eric Brandt, Catherine Friedman, Thomas McInerney and Jeffrey Smith. Everyone else, including CEO Marissa Mayer will step down, and be no part of Altaba.

The SEC filing also reveals that Altaba acknowledges its recent security failings have put the company at risk. Under a segment highlighting “risks and uncertainties,” the company acknowledges “risks that Verizon may assert, or threaten to assert, rights or claims with respect to the Stock Purchase Agreement as a result of facts relating to the security incidents disclosed on September 22, 2016 and December 14, 2016 and may seek to terminate the Stock Purchase Agreement or renegotiate the terms of the Sale Transaction on that basis.”

They're right to be cautious. The 2016 Yahoo hackings were unprecedented in their scale, as this graph from our friends at Statista demonstrates.

One way or another, Yahoo as we know it is no more. Goodbye Yahoo. You'll still live on in our memories, preserved for evermore on YouTube with cringey, dated adverts like this from back when the internet was in its wacky infancy:

