The return of 'The King' Nokia is back (but only in China for now)

Wednesday 11 January 2017  | Comment Now
The return of 'The King' Nokia is back (but only in China for now)

After a lengthy hiatus, fans hail Nokia's return with a budget Android-based smartphone.

Recently, it was with great sadness and regret that my 82-year old grandfather relinquished his Nokia 3330 and purchased an iPhone 7. His devotion to his Nokia handset was proven not only by its longevity (exceeding a decade), but by his decision to hang it proudly around his neck on a measure of thread.

As it turns out, it looks like he could have kept things in the family, so to speak. Ten days into 2017, Nokia has unveiled a new budget smartphone dubbed the Nokia 6. The Android handset is only available in China, but Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer of Finnish company HMD Global (the firm under which future handsets will be created) has hinted at a potential upcoming flurry of new products: “We have set ourselves a mission to deliver the best possible smartphone experience [...] The Nokia 6 marks the first step on our journey, with more to come in 2017.”

Before heralding the triumphant return of the old-school titan of mobile devices, it's important to note that these aren't strictly Nokia phones. When Nokia was bought by Microsoft in 2014, Lumia was maintained by Microsoft Mobile, albeit not to massive commercial success. Enter HMD, who licensed the rights to the Nokia name in a ten-year deal.

 

And whilst it might trigger cascades of fond nostalgia, HMD's Nokia 6 is not really a feat of dazzling innovation. It is aimed at the budget market, sporting a 5.5in LCD screen, 64G of storage, 4GB of RAM, a 3,000 mAh battery, a 16MP camera while running Android Nougat. It features a Snapdragon 430 processor, which we last saw in the Wileyfox Swift 2. It doesn't exactly set the world alight .

The phone will retail for around $US250 in an exclusive deal with China's Jingdong Mall online shop. And whilst the return of the much-loved brand is drumming up plenty of online interest (Nokia's cult following is heralding the return of 'The King'), future Nokia Android releases are likely to remain in the mid/low end of the market. So even if a model does launch in the U.S., it's unlikely that Samsung or Google will be quaking in their boots.

Still, the return of Nokia is still an exciting development. And not just to people who hark for the days of tapping “7” four times to get an S in their text messages.

This article originally appeared at alphr.com

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  hmd  |  nokia  |  nokia handset  |  nokia phones
 
 

More in Budget Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

Samsung&#8217;s new Galaxy A could be an owner, not a loaner

NEWS

Samsung’s new Galaxy A could be an owner, not a loaner

More in Budget Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

Fairphone 2 steps out in glad rags

NEWS

Fairphone 2 steps out in glad rags

More in Budget Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

Review: the OnePlus 3 is the best phone for its price

REVIEW

Review: the OnePlus 3 is the best phone for its price

More in Budget Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

One Minute Review: Alcatel Idol 4S goes virtual

REVIEW

One Minute Review: Alcatel Idol 4S goes virtual

More in Budget Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

Tile Mate and Tile Slim review: Bluetooth lost and found tags just got lighter

NEWS

Tile Mate and Tile Slim review: Bluetooth lost and found tags just got lighter

More in Budget Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

UNBELIEVABLE. Real actual heart-warming innovation in smartphones AT LAST

NEWS

UNBELIEVABLE. Real actual heart-warming innovation in smartphones AT LAST

More in Budget Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

Review: Motorola Moto G4

REVIEW

Review: Motorola Moto G4

More in Budget Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

Review: LG Stylus 2

REVIEW

Review: LG Stylus 2

More in Budget Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

Review: Huawei Mate 8

REVIEW

Review: Huawei Mate 8

More in Budget Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

A budget smartphone with a big battery?

NEWS

A budget smartphone with a big battery?

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD! 

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD!

Need to upgrade your storage and memory? New RAM and a roomy new solid state drive should do it!
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 