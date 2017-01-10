MSI launches three new mobile workstations at CES

Covering all of CES while it is on is a near impossible task, so expect to see us catching up with all the great hardware this week - and this is something impressive looking hardware from MSI. The component and laptop-maker launched three high-end mobile workstations at the show - the WT73VR, WS63 and WE72.

The WT73VR features Nvidia's Quadro P5000 graphics and the choice of 7th Gen Core i7 or Xeon processors. It's designed with CAD/CAM and Autodesk Stingray in mind, in combination with a VR headset, for a versatile and powerful design platform.

WS63 weighs in at just 1.8kg and is only 17.5mm thick. Despite its lightweight design, it still packs a 7th Gen Core i7 processor, and a 6GB Quadro P3000 graphics chip.

Finally, the new WE72 is the first of MSI WE series, and is more of a mainstream professional laptop. It too comes with a 7th Intel processor but is backed up by Quadro M2200 graphics with 4GB of RAM.

There's no news of pricing availability at time of writing.