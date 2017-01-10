MSI launches three new mobile workstations at CES

by David Hollingworth  |  Tuesday 10 January 2017  | Comment Now
MSI launches three new mobile workstations at CES

CES 2017: Say hello to MSI's not so little friends - the WT73VR, WS63 and WE72 laptop workstations.

Covering all of CES while it is on is a near impossible task, so expect to see us catching up with all the great hardware this week - and this is something impressive looking hardware from MSI. The component and laptop-maker launched three high-end mobile workstations at the show - the WT73VR, WS63 and WE72. 

The WT73VR features Nvidia's Quadro P5000 graphics and the choice of 7th Gen Core i7 or Xeon processors. It's designed with CAD/CAM and Autodesk Stingray in mind, in combination with a VR headset, for a versatile and powerful design platform. 

WS63 weighs in at just 1.8kg and is only 17.5mm thick. Despite its lightweight design, it still packs a 7th Gen Core i7 processor, and a 6GB Quadro P3000 graphics chip.

Finally, the new WE72 is the first of MSI WE series, and is more of a mainstream professional laptop. It too comes with a 7th Intel processor but is backed up by Quadro M2200 graphics with 4GB of RAM.

There's no news of pricing availability at time of writing.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.

See more about:  laptops  |  msi  |  we72  |  workstations  |  ws63  |  wt73vr
 
 

More in High End Laptops (1 of 10 articles)

First Impressions: Is the MacBook Pro&#8217;s Touch Bar worth the hype?

FEATURE

First Impressions: Is the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar worth the hype?

More in High End Laptops (2 of 10 articles)

Apple drops TWO iconic features from new laptop

NEWS

Apple drops TWO iconic features from new laptop

More in High End Laptops (3 of 10 articles)

Hands-on preview: MacBook Pro and its magical Touch Bar

FEATURE

Hands-on preview: MacBook Pro and its magical Touch Bar

More in High End Laptops (4 of 10 articles)

Apple MacBook Pro 2016: 8 things you need to know

NEWS

Apple MacBook Pro 2016: 8 things you need to know

More in High End Laptops (5 of 10 articles)

Review: HP ZBook Studio G3

REVIEW

Review: HP ZBook Studio G3

More in High End Laptops (6 of 10 articles)

Lenovo Yoga 910 brings 4K display to the flagship foldable

NEWS

Lenovo Yoga 910 brings 4K display to the flagship foldable

More in High End Laptops (7 of 10 articles)

HP Spectre 13 review: Ultra-thin and ultra-lovely

REVIEW

HP Spectre 13 review: Ultra-thin and ultra-lovely

More in High End Laptops (8 of 10 articles)

What we know about... the Apple MacBook Pro (2016)

FEATURE

What we know about... the Apple MacBook Pro (2016)

More in High End Laptops (9 of 10 articles)

11 steps that will convince your company to buy you a premium laptop

NEWS

11 steps that will convince your company to buy you a premium laptop

More in High End Laptops (10 of 10 articles)

How to buy an executive laptop

NEWS

How to buy an executive laptop

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD! 

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD!

Need to upgrade your storage and memory? New RAM and a roomy new solid state drive should do it!
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 