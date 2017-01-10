Razer reports two prototypes stolen from CES show floor

by Jane McCallion  |  Tuesday 10 January 2017  | Comment Now
Razer reports two prototypes stolen from CES show floor

CES 2017: Company says devices were taken from its booth.

Razer, the company that specialises in creating gaming laptops and other hardware, has claimed two of its prototype devices unveiled at CES were taken from its booth on Sunday.

In a post on Facebook, CEO Min-Liang Tan said he was notified of the alleged theft on Monday and the company subsequently filed reports with both law enforcement and the show organisers.

Tan didn't specify which devices were taken in the Facebook post, and a spokesperson refused to tell us any more whenwe contacted the company.

 

Razer used CES to show off two concept designs, which both generated quite a stir at the event.

The first, Project Valerie, resembles a normal laptop when closed but, when opened, reveals the main screen and another two screens that fold out. All of the 17in screens have 4K resolutions, with the device intended to provide a desktop gaming experience on a laptop.

 

The second is Project Ariana, a "room scale" projector.

Tan has asked anyone who can provide any information regarding the alleged theft to contact the company directly via legal@razerzone.com.

"All information provided will be kept in the strictest of confidence," he concluded.

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  ces  |  prototypes  |  razer
 
 

