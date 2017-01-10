Samsung aims to ship 60 million units of Galaxy S8, according to report

Samsung has allegedly set a high shipment target for the Galaxy S8, with 60 million units planned to roll out after the flagship handset’s release.

This comes according to an anonymous industry source, who spoke to Korean publication The Investor. “The tech giant has requested its partners to supply (parts) based on the tech giant’s 60 million shipment goal,” the source said.

Sixty million is a noticeably taller order than recent Galaxy handsets. The Galaxy S7 had a total shipment of 48 million units, the S6 had 46 million units, and the S5 had 45 million units. It’s not without precedent, however. The S3 shipped 65 million units, while the S4 managed a record 70 million units.

The source also backed up the recent rumour that the Galaxy S8 wouldn’t be released until April, later than initially expected. Another industry source suggested this may be the reason behind the relatively hefty shipment aim.

“As the release date of the S8 has been postponed to mid-April, Samsung seems to have set a more ambitious goal than before to make up for the loss caused by the Note model, which has so far led Samsung’s smartphone business every first quarter,” this second industry source told The Investor.

Following the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung will want to put most of its energy behind the Galaxy S8. From a financial perspective, the Korean company will understandably be looking to recoup some of the losses it sustained in recalling the Note 7. The Galaxy S8 will also be a chance for Samsung to fully get behind a flagship that emphasises quality, and hopefully draw a line behind 2016’s drama.