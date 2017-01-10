Lian Li unveils DK-05 dual-PC standing desk

Lian Li launched its DK-04 desk chassis last year, and it's followed up the desk/chassis combo at CES with the new DK-05. It's another desk, complete with a clear glass top that shows off the system built into it in style, but it's got a few intriguing extras.

For one, it's a little bit more versatile in how you can use it. You can sit normally, or, for a change (and for better ergonomics) you can hit a button to raise the DK-05 into a standing desk. It's all motorised, so it's dead easy to go from slouching uncomfortably to standing up straight and tall in a moment.

There's even a display to tell you the exact height of the desk, so you can get it just right.

On top of that the DK-05 takes advantage of the wide form factor by letting you build two complete systems into the desk itself.

Thanks to Tweakers.net for the pic!