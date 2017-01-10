Zoom raider: Panasonic’s new camera packs a long reach

Panasonic's new bridge camera, the FZ80, features an optical zoom range that could very well be described as gargantuan. It’s 60x, going from the equivalent of 20mm at the wide end (which is wider than most bridge cameras, letting you fit more in the frame) to 1200mm at the telephoto end. And crams that lens into a reasonably compact body, to boot.

Well, the crux of it is, you can be taking a picture of a vast landscape or interior one moment using the 200mm wide setting, then zoom in to capture a far-off object or animal the next – and of course shoot anything that falls into the range between. Basically, it’s all about providing the flexibility and versatility of having a bag full of interchangeable lenses, but in a single, fairly small, camera.

The FZ82 comes with a decent-sounding 18.1MP sensor that can handle 4K video recording and 10fps high-speed burst shooting, so it’s certainly no chump. There are full manual controls on board, as well as an electronic viewfinder and touchscreen, so it should be rather nice to use to boot.

Look out for it in Australian shops from March this year, priced at $599.

