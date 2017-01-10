Zoom raider: Panasonic’s new camera packs a long reach

by Sam Kieldsen  |  Tuesday 10 January 2017  | Comment Now
Zoom raider: Panasonic&#8217;s new camera packs a long reach

CES 2017: 60x optical lens makes the FZ80 a bridge camera that goes far.

Panasonic's new bridge camera, the FZ80, features an optical zoom range that could very well be described as gargantuan. It’s 60x, going from the equivalent of 20mm at the wide end (which is wider than most bridge cameras, letting you fit more in the frame) to 1200mm at the telephoto end. And crams that lens into a reasonably compact body, to boot.

Well, the crux of it is, you can be taking a picture of a vast landscape or interior one moment using the 200mm wide setting, then zoom in to capture a far-off object or animal the next – and of course shoot anything that falls into the range between. Basically, it’s all about providing the flexibility and versatility of having a bag full of interchangeable lenses, but in a single, fairly small, camera.

The FZ82 comes with a decent-sounding 18.1MP sensor that can handle 4K video recording and 10fps high-speed burst shooting, so it’s certainly no chump. There are full manual controls on board, as well as an electronic viewfinder and touchscreen, so it should be rather nice to use to boot.

Look out for it in Australian shops from March this year, priced at $599.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  ces 2017  |  lumix fz80  |  panasonic
 
 

More in Photography & Video (1 of 10 articles)

This wearable camera can level out an increasingly wonky world

NEWS

This wearable camera can level out an increasingly wonky world

More in Photography & Video (2 of 10 articles)

Hall of Fame: The ever so delighfully chunky Nikon F camera

FEATURE

Hall of Fame: The ever so delighfully chunky Nikon F camera

More in Photography & Video (3 of 10 articles)

The Fujifilm X-A10 is the selfie cam of your dreams (or nightmares)

NEWS

The Fujifilm X-A10 is the selfie cam of your dreams (or nightmares)

More in Photography & Video (4 of 10 articles)

Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 review

GALLERY

Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 review

More in Photography & Video (5 of 10 articles)

Review: Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85

REVIEW

Review: Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85

More in Photography & Video (6 of 10 articles)

How to: Organise your photos

FEATURE

How to: Organise your photos

More in Photography & Video (7 of 10 articles)

Wrist easy with this Apple Watch camera strap

NEWS

Wrist easy with this Apple Watch camera strap

More in Photography & Video (8 of 10 articles)

Buffer and buffer: fresh look, more memory for Leica's new TL

NEWS

Buffer and buffer: fresh look, more memory for Leica's new TL

More in Photography & Video (9 of 10 articles)

Loupedeck is a photo-editing console for fans of knob-twiddling

NEWS

Loupedeck is a photo-editing console for fans of knob-twiddling

More in Photography & Video (10 of 10 articles)

Olympus unmasks its rootin', tootin', 4K-shootin' E-M1 Mark II

NEWS

Olympus unmasks its rootin', tootin', 4K-shootin' E-M1 Mark II

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD! 

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD!

Need to upgrade your storage and memory? New RAM and a roomy new solid state drive should do it!
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 