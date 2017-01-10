We might have just found out how much the Nintendo Switch will cost

Nikkei published an article predicting that the Switch's Japanese price will be somewhere in the 25,000 yen region. That converts to around $290 at the time of writing, but once you've factored in the usual Australian price hikes, we'd expect the local retail price to be well above $300, possibly up to $400.

The Switch will likely be powered by an Nvidia Tegra X1 CPU and a GPU running on second-gen Maxwell tech, according to Eurogamer. And it'll be able to offer more powerful performance when docked than when mobile.

We're expecting the new console to be available around March this year.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv