How Nissan and NASA solved a HUGE issue with driverless cars

Tuesday 10 January 2017  | Comment Now
How Nissan and NASA solved a HUGE issue with driverless cars

CES 2017: Seamless Autonomous Mobility (SAM) works by handing over control to humans during critical situations.

The only reason driverless technology isn't everywhere in 2017 is because of us. We're unpredictable, we cause accidents – and because we can't suddenly turn every car autonomous overnight, the first driverless cars will need to be able to share the road with human drivers. At CES 2017 Nissan and NASA have unveiled Seamless Autonomous Mobility – remote, cloud-based technology that could change driverless cars forever.

Autonomous cars only really go wrong when something unusual happens. When there's an element of unpredictability, autonomous cars can read the situation wrongly and can cause an accident. Simply put, Seamless Autonomous Mobility (SAM) works by identifying these tricky situations, and hands remote control to a human operator instead.

 

During CES, Nissan explained the technology with a scenario: A car encounters an accident and a policeman giving traffic signals, and it uses its sensors to realise it's incapable of safely negotiating the situation. That's when SAM gets to work. The car stops, and hands control wirelessly to a “mobility manager,” which is essentially like a concierge service for driving. Once the mobility manager has assessed the situation, they “paint” a virtual path for the car to follow. After leaving the problem area, the vehicle will continue to use its own driverless judgement.

Space science

The technology is actually based on NASA's Visual Environment for Remote Virtual Exploration (VERVE) software. First designed for NASA's unmanned missions on alien surfaces, the tech enabled autonomous robots to hand over control to technicians when they encountered tricky terrain. But there's one main difference with Nissan's tech.  

The new system would share the new path with nearby cars using the cloud – sharing the data to the rest of the traffic. That means that less mobility managers will be needed, and you'd be less likely to have to wait for one to help.

"Our goal is to change the transportation infrastructure," said Maarten Sierhuis, former NASA scientist and director of the Nissan Research Center in Silicon Valley. "We want to reduce fatalities and ease congestion. We need a huge number of vehicles out there. What we are doing at Nissan is finding a way so that we can have this future transportation system not in 20 years or more, but now."

Eugene Tu, Center Director, NASA Ames Research Center added: "This is not only a demonstration of the transfer of space technology to industry, but also the application of their research back to our space technology, with additional uses for our unmanned aircraft systems research. This is a perfect example of technology literally driving exploration and enabling future space missions."

FINE. If driverless cars look like this, we'll get one.

Machines vs humans

So, has Nissan really solved one of the biggest problems with autonomous driving? The answer is a resounding, sort of. In theory, Nissan has come up with a safe hybrid that manages to incorporate the best of both worlds – SAM brings mechanical error-free driving to our roads, but also adds human intuition when needed.

However, in practise SAM would require a huge amount of infrastructure that simply doesn't exist. You'd need to hire a huge number of mobility managers, and you'd also have to hope the wireless network used to connect them was safe and reliable.

Mixing Nissan's SAM technology with manual driving could be an even more viable solution. Autonomous cars could use their sensors to drive normally, but when they encounter situations which need human judgement, they could simply offer in-car control to their passengers.

This article originally appeared at alphr.com

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  autonomous cars  |  driverless cars  |  mobility manager  |  nasa  |  nissan  |  seamless autonomous mobility  |  space technology  |  technology
 
 

More in Misc Gadgets (1 of 10 articles)

How Nissan and NASA solved a HUGE issue with driverless cars

NEWS

How Nissan and NASA solved a HUGE issue with driverless cars

More in Misc Gadgets (2 of 10 articles)

Can smart meters be blown up? We'll let you decide....

NEWS

Can smart meters be blown up? We'll let you decide....

More in Misc Gadgets (3 of 10 articles)

AI is about to hitch a ride in your car

NEWS

AI is about to hitch a ride in your car

More in Misc Gadgets (4 of 10 articles)

Interview: Lenovo's VP of Global Marketing, Lenovo PC & Smart Device Business Group, Dilip Bhatia

FEATURE

Interview: Lenovo's VP of Global Marketing, Lenovo PC & Smart Device Business Group, Dilip Bhatia

More in Misc Gadgets (5 of 10 articles)

Razer wants to expand your game consciousness with its trippy Project Ariana projector

NEWS

Razer wants to expand your game consciousness with its trippy Project Ariana projector

More in Misc Gadgets (6 of 10 articles)

All the news from Nvidia's CES 2017 keynote speech

NEWS

All the news from Nvidia's CES 2017 keynote speech

More in Misc Gadgets (7 of 10 articles)

Lego Boost brings tablet tech to your brick creations

NEWS

Lego Boost brings tablet tech to your brick creations

More in Misc Gadgets (8 of 10 articles)

LG wants all of your home appliances to think for themselves

NEWS

LG wants all of your home appliances to think for themselves

More in Misc Gadgets (9 of 10 articles)

Faraday Futures unveils its Tesla competitor: the FF 91

NEWS

Faraday Futures unveils its Tesla competitor: the FF 91

More in Misc Gadgets (10 of 10 articles)

Lenovo squeezes Alexa into its new smart speaker

NEWS

Lenovo squeezes Alexa into its new smart speaker

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD! 

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD!

Need to upgrade your storage and memory? New RAM and a roomy new solid state drive should do it!
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 