Corsair reveals new Bulldog 2.0, Scimitar Pro RGB mouse, and K95 RGB Platinum keyboard

by David Hollingworth  |  Monday 9 January 2017  | Comment Now
CES 2017: A news of new gaming components dropped at CES this year.

Corsair had a good presence off the show floor at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this year. It wasn't a huge lineup of new stuff, but it was certainly perfectly formed.

Evenm though we still haven't seen much of the first Bulldog PC kit in this country, there's now a 2.0 version of the DIY PC. The bare bones kit comes with HYdro Series H6 SF liquid cooling on the CPU, an SF600 PSU, and a motherboard built around the Z270 chipset. Everything else you have to supply, and it retails for $US399. There are bundled versions that give you everything you need, but not outside of the US.

The Bulldog's never really excited us, but that's not true of Corsair's excellent gaming peripherals. They're now joined by the MOBA-tastic Scimitar Pro gaming mouse and very shiny K95 RGB Platinum gaming keyboard.

The Scimitar Pro features a 16,000dpi optical sensor that can be finetuned for any mousepad, RGB lighting across four distinct zones, and onboard storage for macro recordings, timer-countdowns. The big draw is 12 programmable buttons set into the mouse's left side, set on a sliding panel so you can set it just so. It's available in natures warning colours - yellow and black - and will cost $US89.

The K95 RGB platnium is Corsair's most tricked out keyboard yet. It comes with either the Cherry MX RGB Speed switch or a more conventional Brown switch, has the usual tough aluminium chassis, and 8MB of onboard storage for macros and lighting profiles. Speaking of macros, the board boasts six dedicated macro keys on the left-hand side. Of course, it's lit like a casino on the Vegas strip, with per-key dynamic lighting, and the new LightEdge feature - a light bar with 19 distinct zones that stretches the entire length of the keyboard, and an array of funky effects. This one will set you back $US199.

