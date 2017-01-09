Leaked images show S8 with no home button

by Thomas McMullan  |  Monday 9 January 2017  | Comment Now
Leaked images show S8 with no home button

A leaked render and photo allegedly reveal the Samsung Galaxy S8 design.

A leaked photo could have lifted the lid on the Samsung Galaxy S8’s design well ahead of its rumoured reveal in April.

The first of these is a photograph, posted to Chinese site Weibo, that claims to shows a curved gold version of the Galaxy S8. The second is a render, leaked by Twitter user @VenyaGeskin1, which purports to show a standard model of the S8. In both cases, the alleged S8 is shown with ultra-thin bezels and a complete lack on physical front-mounted home button and capacitive navigation keys.

As Sam Mobile notes, these images chime with recent rumours that Samsung is doing away with front-facing buttons in a bid to shrink the width of its top and bottom bezels. Whether or not these images are the real deal, and not photoshopped images based on those rumours, remains to be seen. As always, it’s best to take these leaks with a pinch of salt.

As for when we’ll get official word about the existence of the S8, recent reports have suggested that Samsung may eschew a MWC launch for its own event as late as April. More on that below. 

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  galaxy  |  s8  |  samsung  |  smartphone
 
 

More in High-End Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

LG abandons the modular smartphone after just one model

NEWS

LG abandons the modular smartphone after just one model

More in High-End Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

New Blackberry smartphones could be on the way thanks to TCL deal

NEWS

New Blackberry smartphones could be on the way thanks to TCL deal

More in High-End Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

Which 2017 smartphones will ditch the headphone jack for good?

FEATURE

Which 2017 smartphones will ditch the headphone jack for good?

More in High-End Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

Your Samsung Note 7 will be almost completely useless on December 15th

NEWS

Your Samsung Note 7 will be almost completely useless on December 15th

More in High-End Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

New Nokia phone? We have some VERY interesting news

NEWS

New Nokia phone? We have some VERY interesting news

More in High-End Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

Head-to-Head: OnePlus 3T vs OnePlus 3 - Should you upgrade?

FEATURE

Head-to-Head: OnePlus 3T vs OnePlus 3 - Should you upgrade?

More in High-End Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

The OnePlus 3T has extra helpings of style and spec

NEWS

The OnePlus 3T has extra helpings of style and spec

More in High-End Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

Samsung's new flagship "delayed till April"

NEWS

Samsung's new flagship "delayed till April"

More in High-End Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

Samsung's Galaxy S8 will come with an AI

NEWS

Samsung's Galaxy S8 will come with an AI

More in High-End Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

Google Pixel: 5 things we love and 3 we don&#8217;t about Google's new smartphone

FEATURE

Google Pixel: 5 things we love and 3 we don’t about Google's new smartphone

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 