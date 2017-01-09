Leaked images show S8 with no home button

A leaked photo could have lifted the lid on the Samsung Galaxy S8’s design well ahead of its rumoured reveal in April.

The first of these is a photograph, posted to Chinese site Weibo, that claims to shows a curved gold version of the Galaxy S8. The second is a render, leaked by Twitter user @VenyaGeskin1, which purports to show a standard model of the S8. In both cases, the alleged S8 is shown with ultra-thin bezels and a complete lack on physical front-mounted home button and capacitive navigation keys.

As Sam Mobile notes, these images chime with recent rumours that Samsung is doing away with front-facing buttons in a bid to shrink the width of its top and bottom bezels. Whether or not these images are the real deal, and not photoshopped images based on those rumours, remains to be seen. As always, it’s best to take these leaks with a pinch of salt.

As for when we’ll get official word about the existence of the S8, recent reports have suggested that Samsung may eschew a MWC launch for its own event as late as April. More on that below.