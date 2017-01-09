AT's new headphones deliver entirely digital signals for fuzz-free wireless sound

by Chris Rowlands  |  Monday 9 January 2017  | Comment Now
CES 2017: Audio-Technica cans cut the analogue for purer listening.

These clever cans eliminate the presence of analogue tech altogether - delivering digital signals straight from source to driver, for a properly pure sound.

Source signals - for example, from your hi-fi or laptop - are digital. Headphones, though, almost always have some analogue elements within them, such as the wiring, which introduces the possibility of interference and signal degradation. Which, if you’re a true audiophile, is just not on.

Audio-Technica’s Pure Digital Drive system uses some complex tech to keep the audio signal digital at all times - eliminating analogue elements altogether. The manufacturer’s engineers specially developed a chipset snappily called Trigence Semiconductor Dnote, to ensure that the drivers only receive a completely pure signal.

The company focussed on converting complex digital sounds and signals into a smooth driver movement. How? By implementing unique 45mm drivers with four-core voice coils that are both incredibly precise and amazingly natural. Apparently.

Sure, Bluetooth is often the enemy of a sweet-sounding signal - but these ‘phones play nice with wireless aptX HD codecs, among others, up to 24-bit/48kHz - while they’ll do up to 24-bit/96kHz via a USB connection. Both pairs are equipped with NFC, too.

You’ll need to be a proper audio-lover to make the most of it. Moving to FLAC files would be a good place to start, not to mention a source that’ll deliver high-res codecs. If you’re equipped, though, these phones could be some of the best you’ve ever listened too.

You’ll pay for it, though: the ATH-DSR9BT will set you back $US549.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv

