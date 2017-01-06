Sony's ridiculous OLED TVs don’t have a speaker

Sony’s new Bravia OLED A1 TVs are anything but boring. Aside from being Sony’s first ever OLEDs, they’re a big deal because they doesn’t actually have any speakers.

These sets have built-in Acoustic Surface technology, which creates sound from inside the TV screen through vibrations. This means speech can emanate from the part of the screen where an actor is speaking or a gust of wind through a window can whizz across your living room. It’s amazing, and a bit mad.

Sony’s saying the A1s are its ‘best sounding TVs ever’, which is quite the claim. Although it also says you can use them with a soundbar or traditional surround sound setup if you want.

With a near bezel-less design, there’s going to be nothing to distract you from what’s on-screen. That includes a stand, too.

Sony’s convinced you’re going to want to wall-mount this thing, but that doesn't mean the traditional stand has been jetissoned. It comes with one hidden at the back, just in case you don’t fancy gouging massive holes in your living room walls, but you’ve got to admit - it looks pretty monolithic from the front.

Otherwise, these TVs do all the good stuff. That means 4K, HDR, Sony’s latest X1 Extreme processor and they run on Google's Android TV OS, which is apparently still going. Who knew?

There's no word on an official launch date just yet - Sony does like to tease us. Expect them to arrive mid-way through 2017 in 77, 65 and 55-inch incarnations, and expect to need a hefty chunk of change to be able to afford one when it does.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv