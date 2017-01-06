Gamer or photographer? LG’s HDR monitor could be your new best friend

Not only are today’s displays huge, they’re also thin, flat and offer an insanely detailed picture – something that couldn’t be said for your average 1997 14in desktop monitor.

Case in point? The freshly-announced 32UD99 from LG, which offers what many consider to be the ultimate in today’s image quality: a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels, to be precise) and High Dynamic Range compatibility.

LG’s 32in screen supports the HDR10 standard – which means if you’ve got a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you can game on it in with proper HDR lighting and colour. And if you’re a console gamer who’s never seen Uncharted 4 or Forza Horizon 3 in HDR, believe us, you need to remedy that.

The 32UD99 also comes with a USB-C port, which means owners of suitable laptops (like the new Apple MacBook and MacBook Pro models) can hook up their computers via a single cable that handles video and data transfer as well as charging duties.

Most likely it will be very expensive, but LG hasn’t announced an Australian price yet.

What the Korean firm has announced is another new monitor, though – a 34in 21:9 ultra-wide display (without 4K) that provides the screen acreage prized by many creative types. Being much wider than the standard 16:9 or 16:10 ratio monitors, 21:9 screens allow for two different applications to be shown side-by-side simultaneously

But this monitor, the 34UM79M, is also designed with fun in mind. It’s the world’s first desktop display to come with Google Chromecast built-in, which means you can stream all sorts of stuff from your mobile phone or tablet – Netflix, BT Sport, YouTube – or screen share with a minimum of fuss.

Again, there are currently no details on Australian pricing or availability just yet, but we’ll bring you more as we get it.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv