LG abandons the modular smartphone after just one model

Friday 6 January 2017  | Comment Now
LG abandons the modular smartphone after just one model

Report suggests what everyone suspected: LG's modular experiment will not be repeated.

LG's modular smartphone may have been interesting, but a strong seller it wasn't. LG only made two modules to work with it, and both were heavily discounted and bundled in the months that followed.

So it should be no surprise that LG is planning on retreating from its dream of a modular smartphone utopia with the LG G6. The Wall Street Journal reports that the company is “responding to feedback that consumers aren't interested in modular phones,” according to an LG spokesperson. Instead the company will be focusing on the as yet unannounced G6's “aesthetics and usability.”

The company's struggles to maintain a foothold in the hugely competitive smartphone sector had some speculating that LG might back away from handsets altogether, but that's something that chief technologist Skott Ahn denies is even on the table, telling the paper that “spinning off the smartphone division is not something we would consider.”

That – for the moment at least – leaves just one company standing in the modular mobile phone space: Lenovo. With Google killing Project Ara before a single phone could be created, the Chinese company's impressive Moto Z series is the last one standing.

I reviewed both the Moto Z and Moto Z Play and found both handsets to be absolutely fantastic, and far more convincing of the future of modular phones than LG's efforts. That's partly because the modules connect more simply (they're magnetic and just click to the back, without needing a reboot) and partly because Lenovo seem more committed to the cause: there are already five modules available, and the company has promised at least 12 more over the next year.

That suggests that modular phones aren't completely dead, but unless the next Lenovo Moto flagship sells incredibly well, it seems likely that everyone will abandon the idea for an easier life – no matter how great being able to upgrade your phone on the fly sounds in theory.

This article originally appeared at alphr.com

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  lg  |  modular smartphone  |  wall street journal
 
 

More in High-End Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

New Blackberry smartphones could be on the way thanks to TCL deal

NEWS

New Blackberry smartphones could be on the way thanks to TCL deal

More in High-End Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

Which 2017 smartphones will ditch the headphone jack for good?

FEATURE

Which 2017 smartphones will ditch the headphone jack for good?

More in High-End Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

Your Samsung Note 7 will be almost completely useless on December 15th

NEWS

Your Samsung Note 7 will be almost completely useless on December 15th

More in High-End Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

New Nokia phone? We have some VERY interesting news

NEWS

New Nokia phone? We have some VERY interesting news

More in High-End Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

Head-to-Head: OnePlus 3T vs OnePlus 3 - Should you upgrade?

FEATURE

Head-to-Head: OnePlus 3T vs OnePlus 3 - Should you upgrade?

More in High-End Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

The OnePlus 3T has extra helpings of style and spec

NEWS

The OnePlus 3T has extra helpings of style and spec

More in High-End Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

Samsung's new flagship "delayed till April"

NEWS

Samsung's new flagship "delayed till April"

More in High-End Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

Samsung's Galaxy S8 will come with an AI

NEWS

Samsung's Galaxy S8 will come with an AI

More in High-End Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

Google Pixel: 5 things we love and 3 we don&#8217;t about Google's new smartphone

FEATURE

Google Pixel: 5 things we love and 3 we don’t about Google's new smartphone

More in High-End Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

Samsung would REALLY like those Galaxy Note 7s back, please

NEWS

Samsung would REALLY like those Galaxy Note 7s back, please

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 

Most popular tech stories

BIT
iTNews
PC PowerPlay