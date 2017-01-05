HP's next generation Sprout Pro may be the most interesting computer this year

HP's innovative Sprout Pro desktop PC was on the of the stand-out products of last year in education, thanks to its unique blend of computing, scanning and projecting. This week at CES 2017, HP has pushed the Sprout Pro further, and it may end up being one of the most interesting computers of the year.

The Sprout Pro G2 is ground-up redesign of the product, with a 2.2mm thick 20-point capacitive "Touch Mat" projected display which features 1080p resolution and, HP claims, much sharper images.

Also updated is the scanner, which now supports precision 3D scanning, as well as an active pen which lets users apply digital ink to their images. There's updated software too which, HP claims, makes the Sprout Pro much easier to use.

And of course there's an upgraded Intel Core i7, 1Tb SSD, and Nvidia GeForce GT 960 M graphics with 2Gb of GDDR5.

The product is expected to ship in March, and pricing has yet to be announced.

HP also announced three other products at CES this year. The HP EliteBook x360 is, the company claims, the world's thinnest business convertible, combining the HP Spectre's design with enterprise features. HP claims the product has the world's longest battery life in a convertible, with up to 16 and a half hours between charges. There's also an optional 13.3in UltraUHD display, dedicated conferencing keys, and other enterprise features.

The HP Spectre x360 is the second generation of the company's 15.6in Spectre, and also adds a bigger battery capable of up to 12 hours and 45 minutes life. The product also features the latest Intel Core processors, Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics and Bang & Olufsen speakers.

Finally the HP ENVY all-in-one has also received an update. The ENVY Curve All-in-One 34 features a 34in curved display that's Technicolor-certified, "floating" over an integrated four speaker sound bar tuned by Bang & Olufsen. The product adjusts the level of blue light emitted for improved eye comfort in the evenings.