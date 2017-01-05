Lego Boost brings tablet tech to your brick creations

by Chris Rowlands  |  Thursday 5 January 2017  | Comment Now
CES 2017: Connected blocks to get the kids coding...

Lego’s seen the future of brick-based play and it’s all about getting your tech involved. Think: Bluetooth blocks, encoded motors, buttons and more, all of which can be used by kids (and adults) to craft seriously clever creations, controlled through a tablet.

This is easily the most modular plaything we’ve seen. Sure, products such as Osmo and Lego’s own Mindstorms kit might introduce the idea of coding, but Boost's Creative Toolbox lets builders make a full five models, before tinkering with inputs to their heart’s content. What’s more, the app uses straightforward icons for coding - so you can put down that HTML5 beginner's book.

The Boost kit certainly isn’t short of monitors. There are sensors to detect colour, distance and tilt, as well as an interactive motor. In short, a lot more tech than you’ve currently got in your Lego box. There’s a playmat bundled in, too, for tablet activities with your new playthings.

The five possible models start with Frankie the Cat - an interactive puss that’ll play and purr - or Vernie, a moving, talking, 27cm-tall ‘bot. Or you could cut straight to the pitch-bending Guitar4000, before getting to grips with the AutoBuilder: a production line that’ll build mini models for you. To finish? The Multi-Tooled Rover 4 - all before bedtime.

While you’ll be able to accessorise with existing bricks, you’ll be limited to coding with this quintet of clever creations when it launches in August 2017. There’s every chance, though, of future expansion if the kits are a success.

The Boost app will play nice with both iOS and Android devices.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv

 

 

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  boost  |  ces 2017  |  geek accessories
 
 

