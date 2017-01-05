Garmin’s new Fenix 5 watches will track all day, whatever your wrist size

Each of the three new Fenix watches is well-equipped for all-day tracking, with each offering a heart rate monitor and on-board GPS - not to mention smartphone support, for notifications and the like.

It might seem strange for such feature-packed tickers, but the biggest tell between the three is their size. Designed with smaller wrists in mind, the 5S is 42mm across - significantly dinkier than the 47mm Fenix 5 and the 51mm Fenix 5X.

This should be welcome news for those of smaller build, given the somewhat mammoth size of previous Garmin multi-sport machines.

While each wrist-wrapper does offer similar features, there are some substantive differences, too. Battery life varies across the devices, with the Fenix 5 offering 14 days in smartwatch mode - versus 12 days on the 5X and eight on the 5S - whilst the 5X offers pre-loaded mapping, too.

Well, you should probably pick the one that fits. Once you have, you should be able to buy one by March, with prices starting at US$600.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv