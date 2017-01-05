Will Nvidia launch the GTX 1080 Ti at CES today?

by David Hollingworth
CES 2017: Massive gaming performance could be coming as soon as next week - watch Jen-Hsun Huang's CES keynote to find out!

Rumours are swirling around CES that Nvidia - which is opening the show today with its first CES keynote - that will be launching the long-awaited GTX 1080 Ti graphics card.

The CES keynote slot usually goes to more mainstream technology players, such as Microsoft or Intel, so there's a good chance that Jen-Hsun Huang, being the showman that he is, will have something shiny and new to show off. The 1080 Ti fits that bill, and a number of sites are reporting it be the focus of Nvidia's big moment.

We're here in Las Vegas as a guest of Intel, and we've heard more than one person mention the likelihood of the rumour being more than a little real. Others have hinted that the card could even be released as soon as next week.

Actual specs are thin on the ground, but expect better than Titan X performance, and a slightly lower price. 

You can watch the livestream of the Nvidia keynote here, in just a few hours.

